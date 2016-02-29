IBM and Check Point team up to offer threat prevention

Cybercrime is big business, netting $445 billion in annual profits according to the United Nations. To combat it, enterprises need to be able to detect risks and have the tools to prevent attacks.

Check Point Software and IBM Security have announced an expanded alliance which will allow the two companies to share threat intelligence, as well as a broad set of product integrations and expanded investment across IBM's consulting and managed security services.

"The sharing of intelligence and expertise is how the security industry will take our defensive capabilities to the next level", says Caleb Barlow, vice president of strategy at IBM Security. "Cybercriminals are not new to this concept of sharing and our industry needs to step up to the challenge. Having a partner the quality of Check Point validate this approach is a big win for our joint customers".

The alliance focuses on four key areas. IBM X-Force and Check Point's security research team will directly collaborate through the sharing of threat identification and analysis using IBM X-Force Exchange (XFE), IBM's threat intelligence sharing platform. This intelligence may be integrated into each company's products, to help deliver protection to customers of both companies.

Check Point will be launching a new SmartConsole application in the IBM Security App Exchange for integration with the IBM Security QRadar Intelligence Platform. The app will deliver network data and security events from Check Point devices to QRadar to enable operators to view threat information in real-time directly from the QRadar console.

Integration within IBM Maas360 enterprise mobility management (EMM) will allow customers to easily deploy and manage Check Point Mobile Threat Prevention to limit compromised devices from accessing enterprise networks and data, based on real-time insights. This will allow automated protection against advanced threats across mobile devices, apps and networks, while simplifying the implementation and ongoing monitoring of mobile security technology.

IBM Managed Security Services (MSS) will continue to deepen its expertise in delivering and managing Check Point solutions for IBM customers. The deployment and management of a broader range of Check Point network security offerings will be supported through new lab equipment and ongoing training of IBM SOC analysts and solution architects. This will give customers cost-effective access to resources and expertise as their security requirements change.

You can find more about the partnership on the Check Point blog.

Photo Credit: Pavel Ignatov/Shutterstock