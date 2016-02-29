IBM cutting jobs at UK Labs

IBM is expected to let go a lot of staff in the UK, the media have reported on Monday. IBM UK's newsroom page says nothing about these changes.

According to a report by The Register, 123 out of 900 workers in the UK Labs team will be made redundant and let go soon, following a 45-day redundancy notice period.

An IBM spokesperson confirmed these changes to El Reg, saying the company is looking for skills 'needed for the future': “IBM continually remixes skills – our clients expect no less as they look to IBM to help them take advantage of innovations and new technologies. Globally IBM continues to invest in skills needed for the future,” she said.

Time to start looking for a new job, people.

“There are no voluntary redundancies and no package beyond the statutory minimum,” The Telegraphs quotes one IBMer saying. “Last year they were voluntary first, and only involuntary if [the company] didn’t make the number.”

There is a number of UK Labs across the country, including places like Farnborough, Staines, London, Manchester and of course Hursley Park in Winchester. They handle mostly cloud, retail, public sector and energy & utilities sectors.

But it's not just the UK Labs that are under reconstruction – the company is also making huge changes in Global Technology Services. There have been reports of more than 1,300 people at risk of being labeled redundant, with 185 most likely losing their jobs.

IBM is trying to restructure itself to continue spiralling down into the abyss – it has been witnessing declining revenues for the past 15 quarters.