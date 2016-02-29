Raspberry Pi set to become the bestselling British computer ever

The Raspberry Pi is about to become the best selling British computer ever made according to Eben Upton, the founder of the Raspberry Pi project. Amstrad PCW was the former holder of the title but with the upcoming release of the Raspberry Pi 3 it looks as though the Pi foundation will break the previous record by the end of this month.

The next version of the Raspberry Pi went on sale today for $35 dollars. The foundation took note of the ways in which consumers and hobbyists were putting the device to use and realised that many people use it as a PC replacement or as an embedded computer.

To make the Raspberry Pi 3 more accessible, its developers have made the decision to include onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. Now the device can be easily placed and controlled from behind a television set or home entertainment system via Bluetooth mice and keyboards. The Raspberry Pi 3 will be receiving performance upgrades as well and will ship with a 64-bit processor that will increase the speed of the device by 50 per cent.

There has been an increase in the number of students enrolling in computer science programs which Mr. Upton believes may be a result of the Raspberry Pi's low price and wide availability. It can easily be found in many classrooms and it has inspired many young adults and children to have a renewed interest in technology and computer programming.

The release of the Raspberry Pi 3 could help spur growth and innovation in developing countries and it might even influence a new generation to tinker and build their own electronics in a world dominated by smartphones, laptops and other pre-built systems.

Image source: Zoltan Kiraly / Shutterstock