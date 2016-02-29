Samsung is building 256GB mobile memory modules

Samsung's smartphones could be a lot faster next year, if the company decides to implement its newest technology in mobile devices in the first place.

The South Korean tech giant has recently announced it has started mass-producing 256 gigabyte embedded memory modules. The chips are based on the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.0 technology standard, and are apparently smaller than a MicroSD card.

The new technology can reproduce data at 850 megabytes per second, or handle being written onto at 260 megabytes per second. This is twice the speed today’s SSD drives can handle, and it means you could copy a 5GB Full-HD movie through USB 3.0 at approximately 12 seconds.

“By providing high-density UFS memory that is nearly twice as fast as a SATA SSD for PCs, we will contribute to a paradigm shift within the mobile data storage market,” said executive VP at Memory sales and marketing at Samsung Electronics, Joo Sun Choi.

“We are determined to push the competitive edge in premium storage line-ups – OEM NVMe SSDs, external SSDs, and UFS – by moving aggressively to enhance performance and capacity in all three markets.”

But that’s the catch – Samsung might decide not to put the new technology in smartphones just yet – that’s why Galaxy S7, that just got unveiled like a week ago, still sports the same-old 32GB storage plus the MicroSD slot. The Register believes it might prove too costly to be useful.

Servers, and server buyers, on the other hand, might benefit greatly from Samsung’s new technological achievement.