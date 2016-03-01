Businesses in no rush to protect user identities

Companies are eager to develop and host a bunch of new services online, but as they do so, they keep overlooking security.

That is the general sentiment of a new and extensive survey done by consulting company Capgemini and RSA, The Security Division of EMC.

The survey, entitled “Identity Crisis: How to Balance Digital Transformation and User Security?”, polled more than 800 C-level executives all over the world, including the US, UK, Germany, France, Benelux, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

The poll says that 62 per cent believe it is very important to offer users a secure digital service, yet 26 per cent have the proper technology set up. The polled executives are well aware of the current condition, with 84 per cent acknowledging the need to offer better authentication methods.

“As organisations extend to the cloud they must ensure they have solutions in place that address the risk and threats associated with assuring user identities,” said Jim Ducharme, vice president of identity products at RSA, said.

“These solutions must understand who is accessing what; manage that access effectively; and control access across the various cloud services. These elements are absolutely essential to giving the organisation the assurance that users are who they say they are in a cloud environment.”

It was also said that the companies are investing more in cyber-security, with 68 per cent reporting a rise in their AIM budgets. Among those, 28 per cent have reported a ‘strong’ increase.

The full report Capgemini report can be found on this link.