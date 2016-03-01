Here's what Kingston Digital will do with IronKey

Kingston Digital’s integration plans for recently acquired IronKey have been completed, the company has announced via a press release on Tuesday. According to the company, IronKey customers will witness a seamless transition and Kingston Digital will offer access to sales and tech support, as well as its product and service resources.

The company said it will utilise the IronKey product line and deliver FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification solutions to those that require highest possible encryption and security.

For those unacquainted with FIPS 140-2 Level 3, it is a requirement for both civilian and government agencies in Northern America, and requires a tamper-evident seal for physical security.

For those that don’t need such high levels of encryption, there will still be the DataTraveler product line, and DataLocker will still manage the SafeConsole and Enterprise Management Services platform both companies use.

“Kingston’s acquisition of IronKey’s USB technology and other assets is a win for both Kingston and its customers,” said Michael Osterman, principal analyst at Osterman Research. “The acquisition will bolster Kingston’s ability to penetrate the market for FIPS 140-2 USB drives in defense-related and other high-end markets where IronKey was strong; and existing IronKey offerings will be upgraded with newer, higher performance capabilities.”

“The encrypted USB market continues to be viable as there is always the need for governmental agencies and organisations of all levels to protect mobile data,” said Valentina Vitolo, Flash Business Manager, Kingston. “Many IronKey products today rely upon legacy NAND technology. Kingston will leverage our longstanding relationships with Flash memory semiconductors, controller partners and other component makers as well as our strong channel presence to bring IronKey products into the future and to new customers.”