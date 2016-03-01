There are three gaping holes in enterprise security

Endpoints, patches and mobility are the three most important elements to enterprise security, a new study suggests.

According to a report by Cloud Service Management and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) company HEAT Software businesses are changing rapidly, and with those changes come new security challenges.

Endpoints have changed as they’re now mostly mobile. No longer are they confined between the four walls of a company, IT managers now need to make sure every endpoint is securely configured, patched and protected. On the other hand, they’re mostly unsecure – when asked to identify which products are used to properly configure endpoints, ‘none’ was the third most popular answer.

Patches are also important – it was uncovered that hackers abuse certain vulnerabilities a year after a patch was released, stressing the importance of keeping your services updated.

In terms of mobility, it was uncovered that 37 per cent of businesses do not use enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions, even though those address security, stability and performance without centralising mobile access to data.

“In conducting this research, we’ve identified significant security gaps in the current solutions that IT departments are leveraging to mitigate risks,” said Russ Ernst, Sr. Director of Product Management. “It’s our hope that these findings will encourage IT departments to implement flexible, scalable, secure service management and endpoint management solutions, so that they can operate effectively in today’s harsh cybersecurity climate.”

Respondents would address these issues with ‘best of breed’ (29 per cent), ‘fully integrated’, and ‘single pane of glass’ (26 per cent) solutions.