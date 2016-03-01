Webroot and HPE team up for more network security

Security firm Webroot announced today it is partnering up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, to give HPE’s users more security features.

Under the partnership, HPE ArcSight Enterprise Security Management (ESM) users will now be able to reap the benefits of the Webroot BrightCloud Threat Intelligence, as the two have integrated.

Users will be able to unveil malicious IP addresses in their networks and prioritize threats for a faster reaction.

“Because attackers change hosts and IP addresses frequently, enterprises can struggle to determine which new IP address activity indicates a threat to their organization,” said Mike Malloy, executive vice president of products and strategy at Webroot. “With BrightCloud Threat Intelligence for HPE ArcSight, enterprises can augment threat data in their existing security response solution with big data analytics and automated machine learning to rapidly identify potentially dangerous incoming IP traffic, prioritize their responses, and minimize the window of opportunity for attackers.”

BrightCloud Threat Intelligence for HPE ArcSight ESM will update the list of malicious IP addresses frequently, protecting its users from botnets, Windows exploits and DDoS attacks.

More importantly, users will be able to track attacks on other people’s networks, detecting IP activities in their incoming IP traffic.

HPE ArcSight ESM is also capable of alerting users to suspicious activities in real time, as they happen.

“According to ESG research, 27 percent of cybersecurity professionals working at enterprise organizations say that spending on their organizations’ threat intelligence programs will increase significantly over the next 12 to 18 months,” said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “As the volume of cyberattacks increases, enterprises will continue to purchase commercial threat intelligence offerings from vendors like Webroot, and use threat intelligence integration features in their SIEM platforms like HPE ArcSight ESM to uncover the proverbial needle in the massive cybersecurity haystack more quickly.”v