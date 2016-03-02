22 per cent of Brits are now using ad-blockers

An increasing aversion to online ads amongst British adults is posing a threat to online publishers, new figures have shown.

The latest figures from IAB in conjunction with YouGov reveal that more than one in five British adults, or 22 per cent, are now using ad-blockers, representing a 4 per cent rise compared to previous results in October 2015.

Among the over 2,000 adults involved in the survey, respondents in the 18 to 24 age range show the biggest distaste for ads when browsing the internet, with 47 per cent using ad-blockers. Meanwhile, only 16 per cent in 45 to 54 year-olds are using ad-blockers.

Apart from the demographic differentiation in the results, another finding from the survey is that nearly two-thirds, or 64 per cent, of the respondents who had downloaded ad-blocking software received a notice to turn off their software.

However, over half said that they would only disable their ad-blocker if a website said it was the only way to access content.

“IAB believes that an ad funded internet is essential for providing revenue to publishers so they can continue to make their content, services and applications widely available at little, or no cost. We believe ad blocking undermines this approach and could mean consumers have to pay for content they currently get for free,” IAB Chief Executive Guy Philipson said.

Photo credit: Light And Dark Studio / Shutterstock