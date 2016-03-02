Almost all FTSE 250 companies exposed to phishing

Phishing, DDoSing and ransomware are among the most dangerous types of cyber-attack businesses are facing today, yet 97 per cent of FTSE 250 companies are leaving their customers at risk to phishing attacks.

This information is coming out of security firm Cyber Security Partners. According to the report, a total of 17 companies in the FTSE 250 are using the DMARC standard to prevent email scam, and out of those 17, six are using it as means to quarantine or reject fraudulent mail.

That means that 97 per cent of FTSE 250 companies are exposed to phishing attacks.

DMARC is a four years old technology built by PayPal, which allows senders to monitor and protect domains from fraudulent emails.

Phishing is a technique in which scammers send emails to employees, pretending to work at the same company, often sending attachments legit-looking attachments that, in fact, carry malicious code. More often than not, scammers will first develop a deeper connection with the victim, exchanging dozens of emails before actually sending the malware. This type of social engineering is also called spear phishing, and is one of the most dangerous types of cyber-attacks businesses are facing today.

According to the report, telecoms are doing best, although that’s more as ‘best among worst’ – 33 per cent of those companies are safe. Among banks, 25 per cent are protected, while among retailers, just six per cent are safe.

“Up until now, far too much emphasis has been placed on individuals to safeguard themselves online. All the while businesses have been getting away with providing an appalling level of protection for their customers. We strongly believe that if businesses wish to use email as a channel for communication with consumers, it is their inherent duty to protect customers against the increasing threat of phishing.” Said Stuart Robb, CEO and founder of Cyber Security Partners.”