BT teams up with Intel Security for next-gen cyber-security

BT and Intel Security announced today they’re partnering up to offer a joint security solution to prevent cyber-attacks. With the knowledge and expertise of both companies, they will create a new generation of security services.

With that in mind, they’re inviting everyone to visit the BT Security booth 7.07 at the RSA Conference in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California for a demo.

In a press release following the announcement, the two companies said they can address current problems of traditional point security products, by ‘avoiding the operational silos that widen the gap between detection and response’.

Mark Hughes, CEO of BT Security, said: “At BT, we are determined to stay ahead of the security game. We are collaborating with Intel to bring together BT’s security intelligence with Intel’s advanced security tools in real time. We believe that our combined proposition will be an industry first in terms of the scope and ambition. Intel’s cutting edge security technology and our knowhow in service design and delivery can help make our customers safer.”

Raj Samani, EMEA chief technology officer, Intel Security, said: “Our goal is to enable businesses around the globe to more aggressively and effectively defend against data security incidents and targeted attacks. Together with BT, we plan to close the gaps between detection and remediation by creating and managing a security ecosystem designed to enable real-time communication, intelligence exchange and response across security tools.”