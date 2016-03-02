Businesses struggle to digitally transform

Businesses are eager to innovate and automate many of their core processes, but they’re facing challenges along the way. Those are the results of a new survey done by app platform KnowledgeKube.

The company surveyed more than 100 European private and public sector IT leaders. According to the survey, 70 per cent of companies said they’d very much like to automate processes within their organisation, but 30 per cent were confident they could amend existing systems and apps quickly.

Moreover, 39 per cent said they could do it fairly quickly, 30 per cent said it would take time, and 1 per cent said the ability to amend is non-existent.

Peter Robbins, managing director at Mercato Solutions – creators of KnowledgeKube, said: ‘‘To realise the potential of large scale digital initiatives, we have to remove the common barriers of time, cost and perceived risk of going digital, whether that be for Smart City transformation, a ‘paperless’ NHS or FinTech companies looking for the next innovation.”

“Underpinning these barriers are complexities around data, inflexible systems, process and a global developer shortage, which are holding progress back.’’

The survey also unveiled that 30 per cent of businesses claimed to be ‘digitally transformed’, while 31 per cent said they’re still in the process. Twenty-eight per cent said they still haven’t started, although they’re planning on starting soon.

“There is a need for fundamental change around how leaders aim to effectively implement digital approaches as we move into a new era of web, cloud, mobile and self-discovery,” Robbins said.

“Agility is key, yet code is slow and there are too few skilled engineers to meet demand for extending legacy systems, connecting and using data from on-premise and cloud based systems or delivering customer facing apps. These are all critical requirements for joined up digital operations.

”Emerging app platforms are now enabling business users to create apps and bridge the skills gap right out of the box. It is only a matter of time before this becomes the new standard for rapid creation of applications.”