Capgemini renews its contract with the Ministry of Defence

Consulting and tech company Capgemini announced today it has managed to extend its contract with the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Under the contract, the company will provide MOD with the secure managed service that delivers Purchase to Pay (P2P) it runs for its trading partners.

The renewed contract is worth £9.17m, according to a Capgemini press release. It will run until December 2016, and will provide secure application and appropriate infrastructure services which will allow MOD to make secure transactions with its suppliers.

It currently has more than 2,000 suppliers, who generate approximately £14 billion in traffic each year.

Paul Nannetti, CEO of Infrastructure Services at Capgemini Group, said: “This is a significant contract for us and is testament to the strength of our capabilities in managed services. Our strong relationship with the MOD has made this a very successful collaboration, and it is a great achievement to be going into our sixteenth year of working together. We know we cannot rest on our history of delivery, however, so throughout 2016 we will continue to look for new ways to build on our relationship and provide additional innovative services to the MOD.”

Capgemini is a company with more than 180,000 people in more than 40 countries. It provides consulting, technology and outsourcing services, and has a global revenue of £9.21bn.

Its first contract with MOD to deliver secure managed services was signed in 2000, through the Defence Electronic Commerce Services (DECS) contract.