IBM and SanDisk bring software-defined all-flash storage

IBM and SanDisk Corporation have announced a partnership this morning, through which they will bring out next-gen, software-defined all-flash storage solution, built primarily with the data centre in mind.

SanDisk will bring its InfiniFlash System to the fold, while IBM will offer the Spectrum ScaleTM filesystem. Through the offering, the two companies hope to address the escalating datacentre challenges including scaling, performance and agility.

SanDisk’s InfiniFlash is the next-gen storage platform which, according to the company, offers five times the density, 50 times the performance and four times the reliability, while consuming 80 per cent less power than the traditional hard disk drive-based arrays (HDD).

In terms of pricing, the all-flash solution starts at less than $1 (£0.71) per gigabyte.

IBM Spectrum Scale is a software-defined, distributed, parallel filesystem for high performance, large scale workloads for both on-premises, and the cloud.

It offers file, object and integrated data analytics for compute clusters, big data and analytics, cognitive computing, Hadoop distributed file system, private cloud and content repositories.

“Our initiative with IBM brings the best of both worlds to data centres: breakthrough economics compared to traditional all-flash array deployments, and dramatically higher performance, improved reliability and lower power consumption compared to hard disk drive-based arrays,” said Ravi Swaminathan, vice president and general manager, System and Software Solutions, SanDisk. “These offerings enable customers to economically deploy flash at petabyte-scale, which drive business growth through new services and offerings for their end-customers.”

“The market-leading combination of IBM Spectrum Scale and SanDisk’s InfiniFlash solution delivers key differentiators for our mutual clients’ applications and workloads,” said Eric Herzog, vice president product marketing and management, of IBM Storage Systems Division. “These solutions will be designed to break new ground and make all-flash storage exceedingly cost-effective for a wide range of use cases, from high-performance databases to virtualized environments to big data oceans to extra-dense active archive repositories and more.”