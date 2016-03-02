Intel and Intercede aim to end passwords in the workplace

Digital identity and credentials company Intercede announced today that it has partnered up with Intel to bring a whole new way to authenticate in the workplace, which eliminates the dreaded password.

In the press release following the announcement, the company said it has built new security software designed to run alongside Intel’s hardware-based ID protection technology, Intel Authenticate.

It works combined with Intercede’s MyID credentials management solution, thus replacing password-based access control for networks.

The duo has worked together, to get Intercede’s Minidriver and Virtual Reader software into Intel Authenticate.

It is currently available in preview, and the two companies have invited everyone to come and experience the new service first-hand, at the Intel RSA 16 booth located at North Expo D3705 at the RSA 16 conference in San Francisco.

The solution strengthens identity protection on the PC, making it less vulnerable to identity breaches, it was said in the press release.

“Intel Authenticate is a solid technology built to intelligently help secure Windows based platforms in today’s enterprise environments,” said Richard Parris, CEO of Intercede. “We are proud to be working with Intel to provide differentiating technology that works with their new generation solution. Intel Authenticate, coupled with MyID, enables end-user companies to focus on their business and to protect their workforce and assets with a more highly secure solution that is cost-effective, easy to deploy and manage across a global enterprise.”

“We’re excited to advance our work on Intel Authenticate, working with premier security companies like Intercede. Together, we’re empowering enterprise to not only dramatically improve identity security, but to do so in a way that improves the ease of use and experience for the business professional,” said Tom Garrison, vice president and general manager for the Intel Business Client Division.