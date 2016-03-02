SAP Anywhere now available in the UK

SAP SE announced today that its SAP Anywhere software is available in the UK. The powerful tool designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) also comes embedded with Google’s, PayPal’s and UPS’s services, to bring a unified, all-in-one solution.

The SAP Anywhere software is a cloud-based front-office solution allowing users to manage e-commerce, marketing, customer engagement, inventory management and business analytics.

The best part of it is that it can be accessed from any type of device, from a smartphone to a desktop PC.

“The launch of SAP Anywhere is great news for SMEs in the United Kingdom,” said Rodolpho Cardenuto, president of global channels and general business, SAP.

“The more than 79 million small and midsize companies worldwide are the lifeblood of the economy. SMEs need SME solutions – solutions engineered specifically for them. They also want immediate return on their investment. That’s why I’m so excited about SAP Anywhere. It’s a simple solution for growing companies. It’s a game changer. We believe it’s going to revolutionise our business and the industry.”

SAP has also announced it’s partnering with Google, PayPal and United Parcel Service (UPS), offering Google’s collaboration tools, PayPal’s payment service and UPS’s delivery.

“Communicating with customers is the most important work for any small business. These businesses can now interact with their customers more effectively from within Google Apps with full visibility of their customer and inventory data using SAP Anywhere,” said Rahul Sood, managing director, Google Apps. “We are excited about the work we are doing with SAP to deliver better integrated experiences across Google Apps and cloud solutions from SAP for our joint users.”