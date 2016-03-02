The growth of Windows 10 is slowing

After the spike Windows 10 experienced in January, the growth rate of Microsoft’s new operating system in terms of users and usage started to slow down last month, sources show.

Three different sources show that Windows 10's growth was significantly smaller last month than in January.

U.S.-based analytics vendor Net Applications revealed on Tuesday that 14.2 per cent of all Windows PCs are on Windows 10 as of February, which represents a 1.1-point increase from the month prior. This number also puts Windows 10 ahead of the number of users of its predecessors Windows 8 and its update Windows 8.1, for the first time.

Despite the increase, growth for last month was just half of the 2.2-point increase of January, and barely beat the 1-point gain of December.

In an estimation of the total number of machines running Windows 10, Computerworld - using Net Applications’ data and Microsoft’s claim that about 1.5 billion are using a flavour of Windows OS - calculated that there are currently 213 million machines on Windows 10. This would represent 19 million additions in February but would be off compared to Microsoft’s claim in early January that Windows 10 had been run on 200 million devices in the month prior.

Net Applications' data includes only personal computers and does not include tablets, smartphones and video game consoles, which Microsoft has included in its own count.

Credit: Shutterstock/Anton Watman