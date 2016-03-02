There's no such thing as a 'global Deep Web'

‘There is no such thing as the Deep Web’ is an argument you’ll most often hear from people deeply involved in the Deep Web.

The truth is, the unindexed portion of the web is very much alive and active – a new report by security firm Trend Micro confirms. As one might imagine, it’s used by cyber-criminals for their ‘cyber-criminally’ activities, but there are a couple of highlights from the report worth mentioning.

According to Trend Micro, the cybercriminal underground market is not really centralised – there’s no such thing as a ‘global’ market. It’s very much fragmented and localised, with different markets focusing on different things. So, for example, the Deep Web in Canada will sell mostly fake and stolen documents, while the Chinese will offer a ‘range of services’.

What’s even more interesting is that each country has its ‘exclusive’ services. So, if you were to be interested in hiring an assassin, you’d want to look at the North American Deep Web (I’m not saying you should, I’m just saying). Brazilians are experts in modified Android apps that come with prepaid credits, obviously paid for with stolen credit cards.

Things aren’t looking bright either, the report concludes. Threats will be harder to detect and attacks harder to mitigate. “Online extortion, identity theft, company bankruptcy, digital vandalism, and even cyberterrorism are on the rise. “