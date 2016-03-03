IoT is about to go mainstream this year

The Internet of Things is about to go mainstream this year, if a new report by analysts Gartner is to be believed. According to the analysts, the IoT adoption among businesses will rise 50 per cent in 2016, reaching a total of 43 per cent of organisations, overall.

Here’s how Gartner breaks it down: late last year it surveyed 465 IT and business professionals from North America, EMEA, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. The results say that 29 per cent are currently using IoT, 14 per cent plan on doing so in the coming 12 months, and 21 per cent plan on implementing after 2016.

That brings us to 43 per cent overall in 2016, and 64 per cent overall, in the coming years.

On the other hand, 38 per cent don’t plan on implementing IoT, and 9 per cent see no relevance in the technology, whatsoever.

"While there is near universal acceptance of the importance of the IoT, less than a third of organisations surveyed were actively exploiting it," said Chet Geschickter, research director at Gartner.

"This is largely because of two reasons. The first set of hurdles are business-related. Many organisations have yet to establish a clear picture of what benefits the IoT can deliver, or have not yet invested the time to develop ideas for how to apply IoT to their business. The second set of hurdles are the organisations themselves. Many of the survey participants have insufficient expertise and staffing for IoT and lack clear leadership."

The biggest challenges in the industry are, as expected, cybersecurity, integration and managing business requirements. The full report can be found on this link.