IT salaries rose 5 per cent in the UK

It’s good to be an IT professional in the UK nowadays, especially after this new report by IT resourcing specialist Experis, entitled Tech Cities Job Watch got released.

According to the report, salaries for IT professionals jumped 5 per cent, with day rates also jumping 3 per cent year-on-year.

The report was compiled after tracking 43,320 IT jobs in the UK, advertised between October and December last year. Among the five tech disciplines (Big Data, Mobile, Cloud, IT Security and Web Development), IT Security has had the lowest percentage decrease in jobs – 4 per cent.

Its day rates have also jumped 10 per cent and permanent salaries 4 per cent, compared to an earlier quarter.

“The current IT skills shortage has certainly contributed to these salary increases, as businesses fight hard to attract and retain skilled staff,” says Geoff Smith, managing director at Experis Europe.

“One of the main challenges facing UK organisations is finding the right candidates with the right expertise to fill vacancies at short-notice. As such, candidates who possess these in-demand skills, combined with a flexible attitude are in a powerful position to negotiate salary.”

Permanent hiring is more popular than contractor hiring, with the percentage of permanent roles jumping 85 per cent in Q4 2015. A year earlier, it was at 82 per cent.

It also seems there’s a balance forming between London and the rest of the country – 35 per cent of all advertised roles were outside London. Edinburgh (£42,625) and Cambridge (£41,849) have the highest average IT professional’s salary (outside London), and Cambridge has the best contractor day rate, with £415.

Smith concludes: “From what we're observing, we believe that the increased demand for IT and digital jobs outside of London will continue. From the research it is clear that there is a move to offer more of these roles in tech hotspots like Manchester, Leeds and Bristol. The establishment of tech hubs to rival London is welcome. It will spread the UK's digital economy more equitably across the entire country.”