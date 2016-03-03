SSD adoption in notebooks to hit 30 per cent this year

The average contract price of mainstream PC-Client OEM SSDs in Q1 of 2016 has dropped, a new report by TrendForce’s DRAMeXchange suggests.

MLC-based SSDs, as well as their TLC-based counterparts have seen their prices drop 10-12 per cent, and 7-12 per cent respectively.

The TLC ones are doing slightly better because most SSD makers are just starting to ship the products, the report suggests. That is mostly because the first quarter is traditionally slow season for notebooks.

The price change between different disks will also shrink, the report says. The difference between 128GB SSDs and 500GB HDDs will shrink to less than $3 (£2.13) this year, and the difference between 256GB SSDs and 1TB HDDs will shrink to less than $7 (£4.98).

Overall, this is expected to be a good year for the SSD, as its adoption in notebooks will reach 30 per cent.

Samsung will still be the number one player in the game, however it might focus more on migrating to 3D NAND-Flash products, in order to cut costs. Other SSD manufacturers will play the catch-up game, as they step up shipments of 15nm/16nm TLC products with higher margins.

The overall amount of shipments of Client-SSDs for Q1 of 2016 is expected to drop anywhere between 4 and 6 per cent, compared to Q4 2015. Notebook shipments, on the other hand, will drop somewhat more.

Senior manager at DRAMeXchange, Alan Chen, said that by taking retail SSD sales into account, the total Client-SSD shipments for Q4 2015 were 22.6 million.