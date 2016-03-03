Surface Pro 4 Type Cover with Fingerprint ID available for pre-order

Today, Microsoft announced it’s bringing Windows Hello to the Surface Pro 3 tablet, through a product called Surface Pro 4 Type Cover with Fingerprint ID.

The idea is simple – according to the software giant, people have been ‘excited’ about Windows 10 and the Windows Hello feature, which allowed users to log into their devices with just a look, or a touch.

However, the feature, called Windows Hello, was only available for newer devices, with Surface Pro 3 users feeling left behind. In order to remedy this, Microsoft has released the Type Cover, which can now be pre-ordered through either Microsoft Store or at retailers including Selfridges, Harrods, Amazon, PC World, Currys, Dixons Travel, Argos, John Lewis and Very.co.uk.

Outside the UK, the product will be available in 25 countries, including Austria, Australia, Belgium, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Thailand.

The Surface Pro 4 Type Cover with Fingerprint ID starts at £134.99 and will be generally available for purchase beginning March 15.

Microsoft says the Surface Pro 4 Type Cover with Fingerprint ID is the ‘next generation’ of Type Cover. It offers the same features as the Surface Pro 4 Type Cover, which include a redesigned mechanical keyboard and an enlarged glass trackpad.

With the Fingerprint ID feature, users will be able to take advantage of the fingerprint scanner for Windows Hello.