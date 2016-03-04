Unsecure wearables are invading your office

People at the RSA conference use their wearable devices without security measures but are, at the same time, fearful of identity thefts.Those are the results of a new Centrify survey, conducted at the RSA Conference at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco, US.

Certify is a security firm protecting enterprise identities against cyber-threats.

According to their survey, 69 per cent of wearables owners renounce their login credentials (PIN codes, passwords, etc.) to access their devices, and 56 per cent use them to access business apps (Slack, Dropbox, Trello, Google Docs, etc.).

On the other hand, for 42 per cent, identity theft is the number one security concern, followed by the lack of IT management and device control (34 per cent).

For 22 per cent, a general increase in the hacking of sensitive work data was the most important concern.

“As wearables become more common in the enterprise, IT departments must take serious steps to protect them as carefully as they do laptops and smartphones,” said Bill Mann, Chief Product Officer for Centrify. “Wearables are deceptively private. Owners may feel that due to their ongoing proximity to the body, they’re less likely to fall into the wrong hands. However, hackers don’t need to take physical possession of a device in order to exploit a hole in security. The best news is that solutions already exist that can easily wrap wearables into the identity management picture.”