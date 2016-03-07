Cost-efficient mobile data roaming coming our way

Globetouch and UROS have teamed up to bring new data roaming services, promising a win-win situation for all.

The duo promises low-cost coverage, as well as data caps and stops at a device level. This will allow telecoms to tap into an almost untouched market, and will bring users a better customer experience and eliminate bill shock.

According to the companies, bill shock is one of the main reasons why people aren’t using mobile data while in roaming.

Globetouch is bringing its CloudSIM/eSIM service, while UROS is bringing Goodspeed Mobile Hotspot into the foil. The partnership ‘guarantees a fully secure, end-to-end, cost-efficient global roaming package’, the duo says.

There are approximately 700 million roaming mobile subscribers, with 75 per cent opting out of mobile data while roaming.

“We’re delighted to be working with UROS to help bring secure low-cost, high capacity connectivity to UROS’ customers worldwide,” commented Rich Grohol, COO, Globetouch. “The partnership not only presents a huge opportunity for mobile operators to dramatically increase revenues, but also enables them to enhance the customer experience, making this an exciting step forwards for global connectivity.”

Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, CEO of UROS, added: “Data roaming presents a huge opportunity for mobile operators to drive exciting new revenue streams, however due to the vast number of silent roamers, coupled with the prevalence of bill shock, it remains a relatively untapped market. Through our partnership with Globetouch we increase our joint eSim coverage and enhance our own global roaming Goodspeed GSim App.”

“Through this eSIM partnership we are increasing satisfaction among our operator customers, as well as helping them to launch new retail roaming propositions and combat the churn to Wi-Fi roaming.”