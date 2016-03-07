Everyone would abuse a backdoor in a mobile device

The Government wants backdoor access to our devices so that it can protect us from terrorists and defend matters of national security.

Even if its intentions are good, there are people out there that would abuse such a feature, security professionals attending the RSA conference agree.

Endpoint protection and response, security & compliance solutions company Tripwire surveyed 198 security professionals at the RSA Conference 2016 in San Francisco. Out of those surveyed, 81 per cent said it was certain (or at least very likely) that cyber-criminals would abuse the government’s access to encrypted data via a backdoor.

“Security professionals are very suspicious of any decision that redefines what's acceptable and what's not when it comes to security and privacy,” said Dwayne Melancon, CTO and vice president of research and development for Tripwire. “It's no surprise that the majority of the respondents at a security conference are concerned about this decision and, regardless of how it is resolved, it will have a lasting impact on security and privacy.”

But hey, at least the Government would stay clean, right? Wrong. Eighty-two per cent of respondents also said it’s certain, or very likely, that government agencies, too, would abuse their right to access encrypted data via a backdoor.

Moreover, 53 per cent said tech firms should be able to provide access, if a law enforcement agency came to them with a warrant or subpoena.

Almost nine in ten (88 per cent) also believe adding a backdoor to our devices would reduce both security and privacy across the consumer world.