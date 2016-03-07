It's harder being a mobile than a static worker

Mobile working might give employees more flexibility, improving their overall efficiency and satisfaction, but if you thought your work would be any easier, or that you’d work less – you’ve missed the point.

A new survey by mobile data capture specialist WorkMobileâ polled 200 business owners and 200 mobile workers on the state of mobile working in the UK currently.

According to the research, 72 per cent of workers said they’re working harder now, compared to when they were not mobile.

When it comes to the implementation of mobile working, security is the biggest obstacle holding businesses back. Nearly three quarters (74 per cent) cited security as their main problem, followed by technology cost (70 per cent), while IT and internet problems worried slightly over half of all quizzed (53 per cent).

Moreover, 44 per cent were afraid of change.

Businesses need to overcome these barriers in order to reap the benefits, according to Dr Moneeb Awan, managing director at WorkMobileâ: “The findings of our research show that businesses are being held back by a number of simple factors that can be easily addressed. Company owners need help to overcome these barriers and in turn they’ll begin to reap the benefits.

“On average it costs businesses £2,103 per year to process paper forms, whereas it costs just £144 to process mobile forms per year. The results show that a staggering £2,089 per employee could be saved per year. This figure doesn’t even take into account the increase in productivity reported by almost three quarters of mobile workers.

“After speaking with more than 200 businesses, we know that they aren’t averse to mobile working. Many are clearly prepared to invest heavily in mobile working and paper-saving processes, but both owners and workers need educating in order to keep up with this ever-changing digital world – either that, or risk falling behind.”