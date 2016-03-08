Business initiatives curbed by security, Dell suggests

Companies’ most important senior executives do recognise the importance and benefits of data security, but have reported that their organisations are struggling to incorporate security strategies effectively, and that there are gaps in the comfort level.

This is despite having proper tools to address data security needs.

Those are the results of a new survey by Dell, entitled Dell Data Security Survey. It has polled 1,300 mid-market business and IT decision makers in the U.S, Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions.

The report also suggests IT executives are more involved in data security than before, but it’s not enough – more energy and resources are needed in order to properly address the challenges of data security.

Seventy-five per cent of decision makers agree data security is a priority, however 25 per cent don’t think their executives are properly informed about security issues. Another 75 per cent plan on improving their security measures, and more than 50 per cent plan on spending more money on security. However, just because they’ll spend money, it doesn’t mean they have it – 53 per cent have said pricing is holding them back. Just 25 per cent of decision makers are confident their C-suite will be able to budget enough for data security solutions.

“These findings suggest that the C-level has to be more engaged when it comes to integrating data security strategies into their business,” said Steve Lalla, VP of Commercial Client Software & Solutions for Dell. “They understand the need to invest in their security infrastructure, but that isn’t translating into updating or expanding their current systems to adequately prevent modern attacks.”

But it’s not just the money that’s holding businesses back – a shortage of talent is also an issue, with 58 per cent of decision makers citing shortage of trained security professionals. Sixty-nine per cent have said security is a burden on their budget and time, and 49 per cent believe more time needs to be spent securing data. Three quarters (76 per cent) believe life would be easier if all security solutions were provided through a single vendor.

Businesses are also quite concerned about malware, and executives feel they should limit mobility in order to protect their data.