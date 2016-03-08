Google received 76 million copyright takedown requests last month

Google is taking down more content that infringes on copyrights than ever before. On Monday, the company reported that it received 76 million requests last month to remove URLs that point to either pirated content or content that violates copyrights.

This is a significant jump from February of last year when Google received 34 million requests to remove copyright infringing content. The number of requests to remove content has more than doubled from last year and the company has shown it is willing to take a strong stance on websites that offer pirated material or content that infringes on copyrights.

For a large of number of users, Google is the primary means they use for search and to find content online. Generally a majority of the search results that a user receives from the company are legitimate but sometimes sites dedicated to torrenting pirated material and sites that repost stolen content as original content do make it through the search engine's filters.

Google has also begun to list some sites that offer pirated content as malicious since their content can often contain viruses and other malware. In an effort to help thwart piracy, the company also lowers the ranks of these sites so that they will appear farther down in a search query which will result in less users clicking on them.

Google also lets its users know when it has removed sites for being in violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). The DMCA was established in 1998 and it helps search engines such as Google and Bing distance themselves from any potential financial liability when it comes to claims of copyright violation. To be in accordance with the DMCA, Google bears the responsibility of removing access to content that violates copyrights after it has been informed to do so by the company or individual who is in possession of the copyright.

A Content Removal site is offered by Google and users who feel that their copyrighted material has been misused can fill out a form in order to request that any links that they feel violate their copyright can be removed. It usually takes the company around six hours to process any removal requests it receives.

As the Internet has matured, it no longer turns a blind eye to copyright violation and piracy as it once did.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wilm Ihlenfeld