JiveWorld 2016: What to expect

Next week, Jive Software will be returning to Las Vegas for JiveWorld 2016, 18 months after its last company conference where the keynote featured human mousetraps and a live performance from OK GO.

A lot has changed for the Palo Alto-based company since then, with former EVP of marketing and products Elisa Steele taking over as CEO in early 2015 and several new products being released.

But what can we expect this year from the global communication and collaboration software firm? Well, the theme of JiveWorld 2016 is 'The Power of Connection' so expect lots of talk around collaborative workstyles and optimising the way employees interact with each other.

The event will be split into several different tracks, including Advanced Community Management, Employee Engagement and Communications and External Community Engagement, as well as a separate Healthcare Summit.

There will also be a range of high-class speakers on show. Multiple Jive executives will of course be making appearances, as will representatives from Google, Thomson Reuters and Yahoo, to name a few. In addition, there will be a guest keynote from futurist Brian David Johnson, who works with companies to identify possible future business trends.

Check out the trailer for the event above and stay tuned for live updates next week as we'll be in Las Vegas getting up close and personal with all that is Jive.