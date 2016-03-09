4Chan founder Chris Poole joins Google

The emergence of social networking saw a number of companies and their respective sites rise to notoriety almost instantly. Chris Poole, who goes by the screen name of MOOT, started the Internet message board 4chan at age 15 right from within his own bedroom.

In the past 12 years, the site has grown to have an active user base of 20 million and is responsible for the rise in popularity of image sharing on the internet and the sites image boards are where many of the most popular internet pranks and memes we know originated from.

Now Google is looking to tap into Poole's understanding of how social works to help give Google+ and perhaps other of the company's services a more human social aspect. Although the company has yet to say what role he will be playing at the company, Poole will be working under Bradley Horowitz who is the VP of streams, photos and sharing.

While many believe that Poole will be involved in revitalising Google+, he could possibly end up being part of the team behind Google Photos. Google has got a great deal of things right with its new photo service from its onset. Google Photos works across devices and takes advantage of the company's cloud to upload and store photos. With Poole's insight into the ways that users share images, Google may even be able to add a social aspect to the service that does not feel tacked-on or forced.

Poole took a big risk in distancing himself from 4chan and deciding to sell the company last year. It looks like the move has paid off for him and Google may finally have a real chance at getting social right.

