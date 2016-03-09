Barclays' Eagle Labs programme launched

After successfully piloting the innovation hub project, Barclays has announced it will open its third one, this time in Brighton.

The innovation hub, named Eagle Lab, will give start-ups access to valuable resources such as expert monitoring, event space, 3D printers and laser cutters. With this offering, Barclays hopes to give UK's start-ups a much needed boost.

This is the third Eagle Lab to be opened, following successful pilots in Bournemouth and Cambridge. After that, Barclays plans to open at least 20 other Eagle Labs across the UK, including Birmingham and Huddersfield.

The labs will be ideal for high-growth firms and entrepreneurs who are projecting at least 20 per cent growth. With its 3D printers and laser cutters, it will offer start-ups access to tools they need to build and test various prototypes, without the need to import.

Ashok Vaswani, CEO of Barclays UK announced the national launch of Eagle Labs at a visit to the Brighton Eagle Lab: “Technology is transforming the speed at which start-ups can grow and scale. Simply having access to a 3D printer can now help people turn a clever idea into a business success overnight, and by providing practical resources alongside our financial expertise we intend to help people succeed.”

Ashok Vaswani continued: “The Barclays Eagle Labs will take our relationship with local entrepreneurs one step further, providing them with access to the tools and resources that will help them accelerate growth.”

"As the fastest growing digital hub in the UK we were delighted that Bournemouth became home to one of the first Barclays Eagle Labs in recent weeks. The early take up has been very encouraging and our aim is for many local people, businesses and entrepreneurs to use this new facility. The Eagle Lab is a key part of our drive to grow our digital economy which is backed by many local partners including the Chamber of Commerce, Bournemouth University, the Arts University of Bournemouth, neighbouring local authorities, Silicon Beach and Silicon South,“ said Cllr John Beesley, Leader of Bournemouth Borough Council.