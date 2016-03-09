Dell report security concerns stifling innovation

Dell has announced the results of its first Dell Data Security Survey. The report was based upon an online survey of 1,302 IT and business decision makers of mid-market organisations in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region, including Japan.

A key finding of the Dell report revealed that even though the C-suite recognises the benefits of data security, many organisations are still struggling to develop security strategies without detracting from other business initiatives.

In addition, the survey also revealed that security concerns are limiting the adoption of cloud and mobility solutions throughout organisations. Furthermore, this is despite the fact that even though there are security tools and technologies in place to address security issues many IT and business decision makers are still uncomfortable with implementing or expanding business initiative programs that may rely on those technologies.

Other key points from the report were:

The majority of mid-market companies (65 per cent) are holding back plans to make their workforce more mobile for security reasons with 67 per cent hesitant to introduce a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) program.

While 82 per cent of decision makers have attempted to limit data access points to enhance security, 72 per cent of decision makers believe that knowing where data is accessed will make their data protection measures more effective.

38 per cent of decision makers have restricted access to public cloud sites within their organisation due to security concerns.

57 per cent of decision makers who are current cloud users, and 45 per cent of those planning to use public cloud platforms, will rely heavily on cloud vendors to provide security.

