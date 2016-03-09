Majority of Global 2000 firms with network 'blind spots'

The majority of Global 2000 companies (world's biggest public firms) have 'blind spots' within their networks, which could be abused by attackers, a new report has shown.

Those are the conclusions written in the Network Visibility Survey, released by ForeScout Technologies, and based upon research done by Frost & Sullivan. The report looked at network security visibility tools, threat detection and incident response practices among 400 IT professionals.

Among those surveyed, 72 per cent said they experienced five or more network security incidents in the last year. Managed devices, those capable of getting instructions and returning queries elsewhere on the network, are the most common targets.

Such devices were targets, five or more times, in nearly a third of incidents in the US, 19 per cent of incidents in the UK and 50 per cent of incidents in Germany. They also often serve as gateways for attacks.

“In today’s distributed enterprise, creating a truly secure network, whether managed or unmanaged, requires instant visibility into the devices that are connecting to it, paired with an ability to automate threat responses,” said Rob Greer, CMO and SVP of Products at ForeScout. “Vulnerable entry points are widespread, and the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and mobile computing is only increasing the security attack surface. Automation can help security teams orchestrate their technologies to help eliminate network blind spots—giving them true visibility and actionability into their connected devices.”

The full report can be found on this link.