New Docker platform improves big data security, governance and performance

Organisations are keen to exploit the power of big data and containerised applications using Docker allow them to do this in a reliable way.

Converged data platform specialist MapR Technologies is launching its latest version which provides a comprehensive data services layer for Docker, offering enhancements to security, data governance and performance.

It's designed to bring together technologies including Hadoop with Spark, web-scale storage, NoSQL, and streaming capabilities into one unified cluster, enabling customers to deploy real-time global data applications with greater scale and flexibility.

"We've listened closely to our customers who drive their business on MapR and delivered the industry's first and only converged data platform built on technology innovations exclusive to MapR," says Anoop Dawar, vice president, products Hadoop and Spark at MapR Technologies. "Customers gain a strong competitive advantage with platform-wide real-time capabilities to process and analyse data instantly so they can focus their teams on delivering business insights, not on managing infrastructure".

Key features of the latest platform include improved big data security with file and stream access control expressions (ACEs) to simplify the granting of permissions to users and groups across data files and directories. Another level of protection is added by whole volume ACEs, providing greater controls to guarantee that data is only available to specific groups.

Selective auditing provides flexibility to track only the required activities to audit and/or analyse, giving flexibility in auditing while optimising system performance.

The latest MapR platform also offers new advances for containers including persistent storage and integrated resource management. It provides distributed, resilient storage for containers, but it also includes the database, messaging and streaming capabilities that many containerised operational applications require.

A new MapR POSIX Client presents a fully distributed, secure, reliable, read-write file system to Docker containers for resilient deployments on commodity hardware. This lets organisations deploy data-oriented applications in Docker with the assurance that critical information will persist across application or server failures, or container movement across servers without requiring manual intervention.

You can find more information about the latest release on the MapR website.

Photo Credit: Maksim Kabakou/Shutterstock