Intel jumps into 3D sport broadcasting with Replay acquisition

Intel and the Israeli 3D video company Replay Technologies have been working closely together since they became partners in 2013. The most recent collaboration between the two companies produced 360-degree broadcasts of the Slam Dunk contest during the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

Now Intel has decided to acquire Replay Technologies and its proprietary freeD 3D video rendering format for an undisclosed sum to help expand the use of its enterprise technology in sports broadcasting. By using 28 ultra high-definition cameras that are backed by additional computational power from Intel's servers, the company is able to offer consumers a more immersive view of their favourite sports right from home.

Intel is planning to use freeD to help create a new genre of sports broadcasting it's calling “immersive sports.” This new type of viewing experience relies heavily on the company's ample computing power to come to life. It is also very data driven which will allow Intel to expand the breadth and scope of its cloud-based offerings. Athletes, coaches, fans and sports journalists will be able to use the data created from freeD to both enjoy and analyse their favourite sports in a host of new ways.

Replay Technologies will become a part of Intel that will focus on further developing the business side of things and finding creative new ways to use its technology. The company will also be working to increase the processing time of freeD content and it hopes to develop new features which will allow consumers and sports broadcasters to edit and manipulate their own personalised content.

360-degree video grew quite a lot in popularity this year and even YouTube has added 360 videos to its site. By acquiring Replay Technologies and its freeD technology, Intel will have the opportunity to bring 360-degree video to mainstream audiences and offer a new level of depth to our favourite sport broadcasts.

