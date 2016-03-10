JiveWorld 2016 live blog: All the news from Las Vegas

Eighteen months after taking over the Cosmopolitan hotel for its last company conference, Jive Software is returning to Las Vegas for JiveWorld 2016, this time setting up camp at the beautiful Aria Resort.

The Palo Alto-based communication and collaboration firm has chosen 'The Power of Connection' as this years theme and will aim to connect "top thought leaders, customer experts and developers for three days of knowledge sharing and networking."

CEO Elisa Steele, who will be leading the charge at JiveWorld, said: "At JiveWorld16, brilliant thought leaders, industry experts and practitioners will share their knowledge and success in empowering people across all aspects of their businesses. Jive is all about helping people work better together in a digital world to deliver measurable business value. There is no better way to further this mission than by activating the power of connection with our amazing customers, partners and employees during another unforgettable JiveWorld experience."

Steele will be supported by a stellar cast of Jive executives, industry professionals and special guest speakers, with one of the highlights being renowned futurist Brian David Johnson.

JiveWorld 2016 officially kicks off on Monday and we'll be there keeping you updated with all the news from Sin City, so be sure to check back throughout the week.