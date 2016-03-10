Lenovo teams up with Juniper Networks to build next-gen datacentres

Chinese tech giant Lenovo and the American networking corporation Juniper Networks have announced a new partnership, coming together to build the next generation of converged, hyper-converged and hyper-scale data centre infrastructure solutions.

The two companies said the partnership will provide customers faster time-to-application value, and reduced operating costs.

The point is simple, customers will be able to purchase Juniper's products directly through Lenovo, and both companies will now use the ONIE (Open Network Install Environment) model. Besides, Lenovo's xClaritz management softwware, as well as Juniper's Network Director and Contrail SDN software will be used by both sides.

They also have plans to develop a joint go-to-market plan and a tailor-made resell model, especially for the Chinese market.

“Lenovo is on a mission to become the market leader in datacenter solutions. We will continue to invest in the development and delivery of disruptive IT solutions to shape next-generation data centers,“ said Gerrz Smith, Lenovo-s executive vice president and chief operating officer for PC and Enterprise Business Group. "Our partnership with Juniper Networks provides Lenovo access to an industry leading portfolio of products that include Software Defined Networking (SDN) solutions – essential for state-of-the-art data center offerings”.

“Partnering with Lenovo expands Juniper’s strategy to deliver a full-stack solution for a wide-range of data centers, from the mid-range enterprise to private cloud and to hyper-scale customers,“ added Juniper Networks' CEO, Rami Rahim.

“We are excited about collaborating with Lenovo to leverage the full power of our IP-networking portfolio based on JunosOS and Contrail, in delivering the next generation of converged, hyper-converged, and hyper-scale solution to customers in China and globally”