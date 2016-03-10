Skills gap and low maturity holding back SDI deployment

451 Research's The Voice of the Enterprise survey has revealed that 67 per cent of business enterprises will increase spending on software-defined infrastructure (SDI) in 2016. The result is likely to be a 14.4 per cent increase in overall spends.

Implementation of SDI should produce the virtualisation of all software, hardware and resources, combined with elastic scaling and management automation.

As such, it is feasible that via the aggregation of multiple technologies and products there is the possibility of collaboration. If we consider that server and network virtualisation have been only the starting points of all data centre improvements in efficiency, then we must consider the possibility of further efficiency gains.

What's more, collaboration remains the starting point for most enterprises to adopt software cooperative and determined logic. Additionally software-defined approaches have emerged in recent years, including software-defined networking (SDN) and software-defined storage (SDS).

Most respondents in the survey claim that about 37.4 per cent and 26.9 per cent of enterprises are increasing spending on Software-defined networking (SDN) and software-defined storage (SDS).

Simon Robinson, Vice President of Research at 451 Research said; “As every business becomes a digital business, decision-makers are looking to improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of their overall IT environment; this is encouraging decision-makers to explore new delivery models."

In terms of vendors, VMware (66.3 per cent), Cisco (39.2 per cent) and Microsoft (28.1 per cent) lead the way. but barriers such as low maturity and a lack of internal skills are holding companies back from implementing SDI environments.

Nikolay Yamakawa, Senior Analyst at 451 Research, offers this advice:“To achieve successful implementation, decision-makers should first conduct an audit of their internal skills and look to fill any gaps. Meanwhile, vendors should aim to play a more proactive role in communicating requirements and presenting case studies to help overcome these barriers."

Image source: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens