US brands are failing to connect with Google Search

It appears that many US brands are failing to make content from their apps available to search engines like Google’s organic search.

According to Searchmetrics, a leader in search and content performance data analysis, the results shows that US firms are potentially missing out on valuable app traffic, engagement and conversions.

In Searchmetric’s study of the 100 most visible websites, it reveals that 84 per cent offered an Android App, however only 30 per cent of these had implemented support for Google’s App Indexing (also known as deep linking) facility, which allows Google search engines to show relevant pages from their apps in its mobile search results.

Of the 88 per cent of sites in the Searchmetrics analysis that offer an Apple iPhone or iOS app, even fewer – just 19 per cent – were found to be supporting Google’s deep linking.

“Many companies have invested heavily in apps, yet on average 20 per cent of the apps a person installs on their device are only ever opened once,” said Marcus Tober, CTO and founder of Searchmetrics. “App indexing is a fantastic opportunity to maximise the investment in your app – by helping to drive more traffic and interaction and potentially even conversions.

"On top of this, if your app supports app indexing, Google has indicated that it could potentially appear more prominently in searches."