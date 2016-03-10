Worldwide server revenue grows, HPE doesn't follow

The fourth quarter of 2015 saw an increase in servers shipped worldwide, compared to a year before, with revenue also rising. Those are the results seen in Gartner's latest report on worldwide shipments of servers.

According to Gartner, Q4 2015 saw a jump of 8.2 per cent year-on-year, with revenue up 9.2 per cent. Looking at the year as a whole, shipments are up 9.9 per cent, and revenue is up 10.1 per cent.

The Asia-Pacific region has shown biggest growth in terms of units shipped, 20.1 per cent, followed by North America with 8.5 per cent and Western Europe, 4.3 per cent.

All other regions have recorded a decline in vendor revenue. Asia-Pacific grew 19.7 per cent, North America 9.7 and Western Europe 8 per cent.

The most interesting data is related to the newly-formed Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Its revenue declined 2.2 per cent in Q4, but it is still leading the market with a 25.2 per cent share. HPE was the only vendor, out of the top five, that didn't grow in the quarter.

Gartner says this can be attributed to a global weakness in the Windows-based x86 servers.

"The real growth driver for the quarter in terms of absolute value was the other vendors category," said Jeffrey Hewitt, research vice president at Gartner. "This collection of unspecified vendors that includes original design manufacturers (ODMs), like Quanta and Wistron, contributed over $750 million in revenue and over 170,000 server unit shipments for the period. This demonstrates that the growth of hyperscale data centres, like those of Facebook, Google and Microsoft, continues to be the leading contributor to physical server increases globally."

Gartner's full report on the state of server revenue can be found on this link.