Adblock Plus comes to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones

Blocking adverts, both on the web and on smartphones, is becoming increasingly popular. Just today, Opera announced it would be introducing a native ad-blocker in its desktop browser.

Samsung has now started shipping its new Galaxy S7 and S7 edge smartphones to pre-orderers and they’ll be able to block ads while browsing the web immediately, thanks to Adblock Plus.

The new Adblock Plus for Samsung Browser only works on Android Marshmallow, which is the OS found on the S7 and S7 edge.

Ben Williams, Adblock Plus' head of operations says "When users begin using the new version of Android 6 (Marshmallow) on their devices, they can utilise Adblock Plus’s features, which include choosing to allow certain ads through via the Acceptable Ads program, or choosing to block all ads. Acceptable Ads will be turned on by default, but if you don’t want to see any ads, just click off Acceptable Ads. In addition, users can add features to Adblock Plus to protect their privacy, keep them away from malware sites and even block social media buttons".

It's not just Samsung’s latest smartphones the ad-blocker will work on. All Android 6 models that have upgraded to Marshmallow OS can use Adblock Plus for Samsung Browser.

To set it up, users will have to open Samsung Internet for Android and go to More > Settings > Advanced > Block Content. Turn the option on and select Adblock Plus for Samsung Browser.