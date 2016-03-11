Almost half of businesses experience data migration failure

Among businesses, data migration seems to be a much bigger issue than previously thought. Those are the results of a new report by Vision Solutions.

The report, entitled 2016 State of Resilience, gathered responses from more than 2,000 CTOs, CIOs and other IT leaders all around the world, from North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

It looked at various data trends including migration, HA/DR, cloud and data sharing.

One of its key findings is the fact that almost half of global IT leaders experienced a migration failure – a trend which saw a 20 per cent increase between 2014 and 2015. Seventy per cent of IT professionals all over the world failed to calculate how much migration downtime cost them.

It was also said that 85 per cent either had no recovery plan or weren’t completely confident their plan was complete.

There has been more data loss than a year before, while the use of hardware-based storage solutions and software-based storage solutions were evenly split (35 per cent both ways).

A quarter of IT professionals said they will include a third-party in their future plans, be it either managed services, cloud or DRaaS.

“Even one imbalance in the IT system – which includes data, applications, hardware, networks, external vendor software and partners – can be the tipping point between an organization’s success and failure,” said Alan Arnold, Vision Solutions executive vice president and chief technology officer.

“In a world where data insights lead business growth, it’s essential that IT leaders take a close look and identify the best tools and solutions to ensure resilience.”

The full Vision Solutions report can be found on this link.