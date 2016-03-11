Cybercrime as dangerous as 'offline' crime

Cybercrime is picking up pace, and people now consider it as dangerous as ‘offline’ crime. On top of it all, people also think cybercrime is only going to get worse.

Those are the results of a new research in the UK, done by vestvpn.com, highlighting how dangerous, and widespread cybercrime is.

Eighty-eight per cent of Britons consider cybercrime as big of a threat as ‘offline’ crime, and 76 per cent believe businesses and the government aren’t doing enough to address the issue.

People are well aware of the dangers of cybercrime – 83 per cent are using antivirus software. However, no antivirus can help you against phishing or scams, the report says.

Less than one in five (19 per cent) change their passwords regularly, or use a password generator. Seven per cent have no security measures at all, and 10 per cent avoid doing banking or shopping online due to fear of cybercrime.

When it comes to those who actually got scammed, things get really interesting – a total of 11 per cent of people have been scammed in real life, but online – just 3 per cent less – 8 per cent. Moreover, 16 per cent of adults in the UK have been victims of a virus or hack in the last five years – amounting up to 7.84 million people.

Stuart Spice, whose online security company Vest carried out the survey, commented, “The sheer scale of online crime, hacking and identity breaches globally and in the UK means most people are familiar with the key issues, even if many of us are not quite sure what to do about it.”

“Large companies and government organisations are themselves unable to prevent hacks and online theft of both data and financial assets, so many individuals feel helpless against criminals online, with the threats often coming from beyond the UK. Antivirus software can only go so far, so ensuring your internet connection is truly secure and following guidelines on matters such as rigid password security can make a huge difference to your online safety.”