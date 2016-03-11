Five considerations for cloud-based disaster recovery planning

For many IT professionals, a new year generally means a time to revisit, revise, and update their disaster recovery (DR) plans. While that particular project is not always met with excitement and often doesn’t entice management to change its current investment strategy, this year brings new opportunities to leverage the cloud – and hopefully even make this sometimes daunting project a bit easier and more likely to net a change in the outcome. Here are a few reasons why.

Now is the perfect time for DR in the cloud

Previously – even for seemingly ideal use cases, like disaster recovery – leveraging the public cloud required IT administrators to learn a new, complex toolset for cloud implementation. But not anymore. With new solutions and ecosystem advancements, IT pros can now deploy a hybrid cloud management platform that delivers a quick-start setup, active cost-avoidance technology, and a secure and scalable architecture.

It’s simple to deploy

With a properly deployed cloud-based disaster recovery solution, your entire data centre can be replicated in a cloud environment. For the first time, DR can be up and running in the time it takes to eat lunch and can begin protecting your applications and data within 60 minutes.

It’s flexible

No more capex justifications or trips to your colocation. Simply add more server, networking, and/or storage resources as required. And better yet, only pay for them when you actually use them. While your primary data centre is fully functional, and you are not doing a DR test, the cloud costs are minimal. This is very different from the fixed costs of operating a secondary data centre. The versatility inherent to the cloud allows for the flexibility companies desire.

It’s efficient (and saves money)

Because DR in the cloud is automated to protect applications and data once deployed, it doesn’t need a full IT team behind it, allowing IT directors to allocate time, budget, and resources toward other IT initiatives. With the cloud supporting your business and all of the assets that help your company run smoothly, the cloud can help save thousands or even millions of pounds that could be lost due to data that wasn’t accurately backed up to the cloud.

Easy access

With many companies offering options like remote offices and work from home policies, the cloud affords every staff member access to their most important assets from wherever they may be. Most importantly, in the event of significant disasters, employees can easily access cloud-based applications from anywhere in the world.

So there you have it. All the key considerations you need to make for your company when it comes to planning and deploying a cloud-based DR solution for 2016 and beyond. With the advancements the cloud brings us, DR should be at the top of the list for the business as a whole, not just those in the IT department.

Marc Crespi is the Founder & VP of Technical Alliances & Partnerships, OneCloud Software