HPE announces new Machine Learning as a Service platform

HP Enterprise has announced that it will be launching a product based upon machine learning on demand, which follows quick in the footsteps of other AI pioneers such as Nirvana and Google.

In fact it is Google's ‘Deepmind’ AI machine that has captured the headlines this week with its two victories over the master LeeSee-doi at Go.

Not to be deterred, HPE is pushing forward with its own machine learning platform that it dubs ‘Haven on Demand’, featuring over 60 APIs and services that provide deep analystics on all sorts of unstructured data. HPE claims that the platform can analyse and produce deep learning on a wide array of data. For example, text, audio, image, video, chat, email, web and social media can all be analysed.

HPE also states that, "Haven On Demand simplifies how you or your customers can turn virtually any data into an asset anytime and anywhere. If you are looking for a faster and easier way to tap into big data for delivering comprehensive and actionable insights, now is the time to take advantage of this cloud services platform."

The name Haven is an acronym derived from Hadoop, Autonomy, Vertica and other software including ArcSight Enterprise Security Manager and ArcSight Logger.

"Part of what we've done is create a list of robust, RESTful APIs for developers who want to call in analytics capabilities, and this makes it really easy for them to do," said Colin Mahony, senior vice president and general manager of Big Data at HP Software.

"Every company, to a certain extent, is becoming an analytics -- and even a big data company. But the ability to consume the types of analytics they need has to team up with their applications. This requires new and more efficient tools."

Image Credit: Tatiana Shepeleva / Shutterstock