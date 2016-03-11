HPE expands its all-flash storage portfolio

Yesterday, HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) expanded its flashs storage portfolio with new offerings. The offerings are aimed towards the business user, claiming it will reduce IT budgets by a third, all while improving business agility.

Here's what HPE is offering:

New HPE 3PAR 20840 Converged Flash family, delivering up to 21 PBs of usable capacity and 3.2 million random read IOPs, from 300 to 600 milliseconds latency. They are available worldwide, with a starting price of $147,000 (£102,890).

The HPE 3PAR All-Flash 8450 with $0.23 SPC-1 $/IOPS, making it, according to the company, the most affordable external all flash array on the planet.

Two new StoreOnce Models – the HPE StoreOnce Backup 5500 (starting price $35,100 - £24,556) and the HPE StoreOnce Backup 6600 models (starting price $75,000 - £52,500), offering double the scalability, three times the performance, and half the cost of comparable EMC Data Domain systems.

New Guarantee program, guaranteeing the storage capacity in raw terabytes on Customer’s legacy storage system will be reduced by 75% when the written data stored on the legacy storage system is migrated to HPE 3PAR StoreServ All-Flash Storage.

“The all-flash data centre requires an architecture that is flash-first, not flash-limited,” said Manish Goel, senior vice president and general manager for storage, HPE. “3PAR is the only flash platform capable of delivering enterprise-class flash without compromise. This is why we’ve outpaced market growth and taken share from every major competitor.”