Italy wants to tax people in the 'sharing economy'

Just as you thought the dust around Uber, protests and regulations settled, enter Italy.

According to The Register, the country is actually looking at ways to tax people working in what's nowadays known as the 'sharing economy'. That includes Airbnb, Uber, and pretty much anything else where regular people rent their belongings, in any industry.

It is doing so through a draft of The Sharing Economy Act (Italian: Disciplina delle piattaforme digitali per la condivisione di beni e servizi e disposizioni per la promozione dell'economia della condivisione).

It defines the sharing economy as an "economic system generated by the optimization and shared allocation of space, time, goods and services through digital platforms".

You must be wondering, how much money would Italians actually be taxed for working this way? Apparently, 10 per cent, up to €10,000 (£7,765) – with more counting as regular income for tax purposes.

The act says it’s important to have a discussion on this matter, as it is an important step in the cultural change Italy is facing right now.

A rough Google translate of the act says: “The setting of this theme is also extremely controversial and we believe the involvement of the widest number of skills is necessary to improve the proposal.”

There will be a public consultation on the matter, taking place from March 2 to May 31 2016, and everyone’s invited to participate.