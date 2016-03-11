Microsoft wants Oracle database users to migrate

So Microsoft is apparently going after Oracle database users, advertising what seems to be an aggressive push for its SQL Server 2016.

The media have reported on Friday that Microsoft is offering Oracle users to migrate and get all the necessary licences of SQL Server, together with software assurance – for free.

Here's what Microsoft said, a quote taken from ZDNet:

"SQL Server leads the industry on security, performance, and price. And we want to prove to you that there is no equal. Move your Oracle databases to SQL Server and receive the necessary licenses of SQL Server--free with software assurance. Take advantage of this offer and get the one data solution that has everything you need built in.”

So yes, it's a pretty straightforward deal. But it has the all-expected small print, which changes things a bit. In order to be eligible for the deal, you need Microsoft’s Software Assurance subscription:

“Software Assurance subscription required. To qualify for this offer, you must have an SCE (Server and Cloud Enrollment) for SQL. If you have an SCE that does not involve commitment to SQL (e.g., an SCE for VSO), you must comply with the SQL minimum requirements in the SCE. Offer is limited to a renewal or new signing event; a three-year Software Assurance commitment is required.”

Earlier this week, we reported how Microsoft finally made its SQL Server available on Linux.

“This is an enormously important decision for Microsoft, allowing it to offer its well-known and trusted database to an expanded set of customers”, said Al Gillen, group vice president, enterprise infrastructure, at IDC. “By taking this key product to Linux Microsoft is proving its commitment to being a cross platform solution provider. This gives customers choice and reduces the concerns for lock-in. We would expect this will also accelerate the overall adoption of SQL Server.”