Apple might be the first to implement Intel's Optane

Intel's ultra-fast SSD drives, announced last year, might be coming to the next generation of MacBooks, the media have reported recently.

These SSD drives, based on the 3D Xpoint technology, are called Optane, and are allegedly 1,000 times faster and more durable than NAND Flash storage, and 10 times denser than the DRAM chips used in today's computers.

"The innovative, transistor-less cross point architecture creates a three-dimensional checkerboard where memory cells sit at the intersection of word lines and bit lines, allowing the cells to be addressed individually. As a result, data can be written and read in small sizes, leading to faster and more efficient read/write processes,” Intel announced back then.

But now, rumours are starting to spread that this technology might be of great interest to Apple, as it prepares its next MacBook.

Obviously, having a computer that’s much faster than the competition is always a good thing.

Infoworld believes the technology will also find its way into mobile devices and desktop PCs, but not before Apple’s MacBooks. It is Apple, after all, that first implemented Thunderbolt and processor technologies from Intel.

Unfortunately, we won’t be getting the ultra-fast laptops from Apple any time soon, MacRumours suggests:

“If Apple does choose to use Intel's Optane SSDs in future Macs, it could be some time before Optane-equipped machines are available. Upgraded Macs that are expected in 2016 will likely continue to use NAND Flash, but as mentioned previously, speed improvements could come in the form of wider NVMe adoption.”