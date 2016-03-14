BT testing ultrafast broadband this year

British telecommunications company BT announced that it’s planning to test ultrafast broadband technology this year, giving some areas speeds of up to 1Gbps.

The company announced that it wants to bring ultrafast fibre to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the UK through Openreach, BT’s local access business.

Two different trials will take place this year – the Business Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology, and the ‘G.fast’ technology. FTTP, which can offer speeds of up to 1Gbps, will be trialled in Bradford’s Kirkgate High Street and Listerhills Science Park. Cambridgeshire and Kent will be the places where ‘G.fast’ will be tested.

Clive Selley, CEO of Openreach, said: “The UK is a leader when it comes to superfast broadband. Nine out of 10 premises have access to fibre today and this will grow to 95 per cent by the end of next year – but I want to get high speeds to everyone, so we’re also developing solutions for the final five per cent of the country.

“I’m determined to roll out ultrafast broadband, and G.fast technology is the best way to deliver that to the majority of the UK as quickly as possible. We also plan to roll out significantly more fibre-to-the-premises, and we’re trialling a range of options in Bradford to use that technology increasingly in future – wherever it makes sense.

“A large number of new housing developments will also get fibre-to-the-premises infrastructure built for free under our latest plans, so that’s great news for developers and homeowners too.”

